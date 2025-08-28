CM Saini’s couplet triggers storm in House

A couplet that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recited in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday while replying to an adjournment motion on law and order, set off a storm with the opposition Congress creating ruckus during Wednesday’s proceedings. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the House during the monsoon session on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Soon after Question Hour, Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House, waiving newspaper clippings, raising slogans and stalling proceedings.

“We want the Speaker’s ruling and clarification about the words...used by the CM,” demanded Geeta Bhukkal, who was leading the Congress’ charge. The party disrupted the House proceedings for about 30 minutes as chief minister Saini defended his remarks and BJP MLAs hit out at the Congress.

As the Congress refused to relent, the chief minister argued that the principal Opposition party was “humiliating Major Shaitan Singh,” a Param Vir Chakra awardee, by objecting to the word at the centre of his couplet and the unfolding controversy.

Tempers flared further when cabinet minister Krishan Bedi locked horns with the Congress benches with both sides indulging in counter-sloganeering, disrupting proceedings.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded the CM withdraw his remarks. “What is the problem in withdrawing a wrong word? Take it back and close the matter,” Hooda said.

Saini, however, refused, accusing the Congress of having “crossed all limits.”

The speaker repeatedly appealed to both sides to maintain decorum. “Members should desist from using words that hurt sentiments. I will examine the issue and, if required, remove any objectionable word from the assembly records,” speaker Kalyan said.

Explaining why Congress was agitating, veteran Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian, the senior most MLA of Haryana assembly, stated that the “sense” in which the chief minister uttered the words was negative. He said what CM, who is a leader of the House, says reflects on the dignity of the House. “CM should withdraw his remarks,” said Kadian.

When the calm returned after half an hour, transport minister Anil Vij said: “Proceedings are telecast live. People have already heard what was said. How will you erase it from their minds?”

Objectionable speech expunged: Speaker

Minutes before the House was adjourned sine die, speaker Harvinder Kalyan announced at 3.53 pm that the portion of the CM’s speech opposed by the Congress had already been expunged from assembly records on Tuesday. The CM endorsed the speaker’s statement, even as it baffled Congress members. The speaker asked Congress benches to close the matter.

Outside the assembly, however, Congress lawmakers questioned the timing. “If the remarks were expunged on Tuesday, why was the announcement made at the fag end of proceedings,” asked a Congress MLA. “Much ado about nothing,” quipped another Congress MLA outside the House.