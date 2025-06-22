CM Saini visits Vij , asks after his health

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday visited the residence of energy minister Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment, to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his vistit to energy minister Anil Vij’s residence in Ambala on Saturday. (Sourced)

Vij, 71, has been advised rest by doctors due to a fracture in his left foot.

Earlier, upon Saini’s visit, he was welcomed by Vij’s brothers Rajinder Vij and Kapil Vij, uncle Wing Commander (retired) SD Vij, other family members as well as a large number of BJP workers.

Saini spent nearly 45 minutes at the minister’s residence, discussing his injury and other issues, while also personally meeting Vij’s nephews Gaurav Vij and Shubham Vij, sources said.

Earlier in the day, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala also paid a visit to Vij’s residence at Shastri Colony along NH-44.

Vij, a seventh-time MLA, sustained the injury about a month ago, but despite that he continued to oversee developmental work in his constituency and chaired departmental meetings at the Chandigarh Secretariat and other locations.

Even during the period, he spent seven continuous hours inspecting flood preparedness in Ambala Cantonment on June 12, issuing directives to officials from district administration, municipality, cantonment board, irrigation department, railways, highways and others.

Although he took medication as per medical advice, the increasing pain prompted an X-ray on Friday, which revealed a fracture in the toe, following which doctors advised him to rest for a few days, a statement from the minister’s office read.

The chief minister’s unscheduled visit while returning to Chandigarh from Yoga Day celebrations at Kurukshetra, gathers significance given the past sour relations between the two leaders.

This was Saini’s first personal meeting with Vij at Ambala, since he was served a party show-cause notice in February, for his utterances targeting the chief minister as well as against state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.