CM should tell works done by his govt in 2 years: Jai Ram Thakur

Reacting to the statement of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should stop cursing the opposition and tell what work he has done during these two years. “The big platforms from which the chief minister is spreading lies have a great reputation, those platforms are known for shaping the fortunes of Himachal and taking steps towards making Himachal excellent, but the chief minister made the occasion of Statehood Day a place to tell his lies. Did the people of the state give such a big mandate to the Congress just to curse the opposition?,” said the former CM. (HT File)

Thakur said, “For the last two years, the CM’s government has been in power and he has taken a loan of more than ₹30,000 crore in the name of development in the state but failed to share any of his achievements.”

