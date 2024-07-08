 CM window established at DC office in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
CM window established at DC office in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 09, 2024 05:16 AM IST

DC Sawhney mentioned that all nodal officers of various departments will be brought on a common platform for quick redressal of grievances

To resolve the grievances in a convenient and comfortable manner, a CM window has been established at a district administrative complex.

A resident at the newly established CM window in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
A resident at the newly established CM window in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

With the system, residents’ grievances will be put up and settled online to bring transparency in governance and ensure prompt redressal of complaints filed by people.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney stated that under the system, a complainant approaches the desk with his/her complaint. After registering the complaint, it will be forwarded to the department/nodal officer concerned. The complainant will receive a message on the registered mobile number regarding the issue. The nodal officer in the department concerned will ensure speedy redressal of the issue by getting it redressed.

Sawhney mentioned that all nodal officers of various departments will be brought on a common platform for quick redressal of grievances. The platform will also help in the exchange of information which will result in quick redressal of the grievances of the people. She added a mechanism has been evolved to monitor each complaint, ensuring proper transparency.

Assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal will be the nodal officer for CM window.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM window established at DC office in Ludhiana
© 2024 HindustanTimes
