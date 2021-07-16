Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates developmental projects in Himachal’s Mandi district
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram inspected the 4.5 crore bridge being constructed over Tirthan Khad at Balichowki and directed officers to ensure its timely completion. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates developmental projects in Himachal’s Mandi district

Reiterating that the state government was committed to ensure the overall and balanced development of the state, the CM said preference was being given to areas that had remained neglected over the years
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST

Eyeing the upcoming bypolls for the Mandi parliamentary seat, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated developmental projects amounting to 2.28 crore in Balichowki of Siraj constituency, Mandi, on Thursday.

The CM inaugurated the building of a primary health centre centre, which cost 1.18 crore and the office building of the treasury and assistant engineer, PWD, which cost 1.1 crore in Balichowki.

Reiterating that the state government was committed to ensure the overall and balanced development of the state, the CM said preference was being given to areas that had remained neglected over the years.

Jai Ram said the Thalot-Panjai Road was being upgraded at a cost of 25.82 crore, while the mini secretariat was being constructed at Balichowki at a cost of 10 crore. He said that construction work at the 7 crore community health centre building and 4.5 crore sericulture building at Balichowki was being done at war footing.

Around 14 crore has been sanctioned for constructing a bridge over Beas River at Thalot, whereas construction work of an 11km road connecting Burah and Panjai via Munat is in progress, he said

