CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates developmental projects in Himachal’s Mandi district

Eyeing the upcoming bypolls for the Mandi parliamentary seat, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated developmental projects amounting to ₹ 2.28 crore in Balichowki of Siraj constituency, Mandi, on Thursday.

The CM inaugurated the building of a primary health centre centre, which cost ₹1.18 crore and the office building of the treasury and assistant engineer, PWD, which cost ₹1.1 crore in Balichowki.

Reiterating that the state government was committed to ensure the overall and balanced development of the state, the CM said preference was being given to areas that had remained neglected over the years.

Jai Ram said the Thalot-Panjai Road was being upgraded at a cost of ₹25.82 crore, while the mini secretariat was being constructed at Balichowki at a cost of ₹10 crore. He said that construction work at the ₹7 crore community health centre building and ₹4.5 crore sericulture building at Balichowki was being done at war footing.

Around ₹14 crore has been sanctioned for constructing a bridge over Beas River at Thalot, whereas construction work of an 11km road connecting Burah and Panjai via Munat is in progress, he said

Jai Ram inspected the ₹4.5 crore bridge being constructed over Tirthan Khad at Balichowki and directed officers to ensure its timely completion.