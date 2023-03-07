CM’s speech on guv’s address: Punjab’s law and order better that many Cong, BJP ruled states: Bhagwant Mann

With opposition parties trying to corner the Aam Aadmi Party government on the issue of law and order, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said as compared to several Congress and BJP ruled states, the law and order situation was far better in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann during the third day of Punjab budget session at Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Winding up discussion on the governor’s address on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister said that rather than misleading people on this issue the Congress and BJP leaders must check their facts as the states having governments of their parties were far below Punjab in law and order.

Earlier, the opposition Congress leaders while taking part in the discussion on the Governor’s address blamed the chief minister for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, quoted a detailed story done in a magazine on the worsening law and order in Punjab especially after Ajnala episode where a self styled pro-Khalistan leader Amrit Pal and his supporters had lay seized the local police station after injuring six cops.

However, the chief minister said, “The Congress leaders forgot to read the previous issue of the same magazine which in its survey had termed Punjab best state with law and order.”

“Even if you compare the data of the crime in other states, Punjab is far better than Congress ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh continued to be worst state. However, their target is only Punjab because the state is ruled by AAP,” said Mann.

Indirectly attacking Akali Dal, without naming anyone, Mann said those who have killed the innocent people of state through bullets by conniving with Britishers in pre-independence era and then ruined the youth with drug pills in post independence period are now raising questions on him.

“Provided justice to cases linked with sacrilege”

Mann said his government’s biggest achievement is that it has tried to its best to ensure justice in the cases linked with the Bargari sacrilege by filing challan against those who used to be once dreaded. Referring to the challan filed by the Punjab Police SIT in Kotkapura police action case, without taking any names, the chief minister said people of Punjab know what they have done to these cases.

“Two years of them (Badals) and five years of Captain Amarinder Singh government, they functioned in such a way that hardly anything was left in these cases. These cases were like squeezed lemons. However, we re-wrote the entire description and the SIT filed 9000- page SIT against mighty and powerful people,” said Mann.

Now, the courts have to decide the fate of these cases and as we have delivered what we had promised to the people of Punjab about providing justice in these cases, said the chief minister.

Targets Centre on Sisodia issue

The chief minister targeted the Centre on the issue of CBI’s move to arrest AAP leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. He said that they are not afraid of the misuse of CBI and ED by the Union government and will continue to serve the people without any fear. Bhagwant Mann said that the misuse of central agencies to muzzle the voice of democracy will not be successful.

“Delivered beyond guarantees”

The CM said that this year’s governor address is just a curtain raiser of the massive development that will be witnessed in the state in the coming times. “Had we promised shutting down of toll-plazas? But we have delivered on the issue by shutting four toll-plazas in the state which were looting commuters without having valid reason to continue collecting tolls. Governments used to work in the last year, but we have started delivering results from the very first year,” said Mann.

The CM reiterated that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and exemplary action will be ensured against the leaders involved in sins against the state.

He said that no one can stop him from acting against these culprits who have mercilessly robbed and ruined the state. Mann assured the house that nothing can deter him from taking stringent action against the corrupt leaders and tirade against them will continue by all means.

Mann also said that his government has already exempted 5000 villages of the state from getting NOC for registration of property and equal number of villages will be exempted soon. He said that the state government will not allow mushrooming of any illegal colonies in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that the process to regularise the illegal colonies has already been streamlined to facilitate people.

