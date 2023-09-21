CM Sukhu vows transparency in govt job recruitments during Himachal assembly session

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at improving the state’s government recruitment process and combating corruption on the third day of the state assembly’s monsoon session. Chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu (right) arriving at the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla. (Deepak sansta/HT)

The CM announced the constitution of a new Himacchal Staff Service Commission on the recommendations of former IAS Deepak Sananan Committee, adding that the results of examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be declared within the next three months.

The decision comes after it was confirmed that papers for 14 competitive examinations held by the selection commission Hamirpur during the previous administration had been leaked, resulting in 65 arrests and ongoing investigations against 200 people.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, Sukhu defended his government’s actions, saying they are committed to providing transparency in recruitment processes. He asserted that papers were sold under the previous government as they remained silent and the Himachal Staff Selection Commission had to replaced with the State Selection Commission, which would ensure computer-based recruitments with minimal human intervention.

The move, he said, is expected to expedite the release of competitive examination results within just ten days.

Sukhu also announced the government’s ambitious goal of 10,000 recruitments in the coming year.

The CM emphasised that the Congress party, in its manifesto, promised to provide 5 lakh jobs over the next five years. To fulfil it, the government plans to overhaul the labour department, aiming to not only maintain a record of registered unemployed individuals but also monitor those who secure employment.

Unemployment rate less than 4%

Health minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil, meanwhile, provided additional insights, revealing that the government had already employed 39,779 people between January 1, 2020, and the present day.

He said the state’s unemployment rate currently stands at 4%, lower than the national average of 4.1% and neighbouring states of Haryana (9%), Uttarakhand (7.8%) and Punjab (6.4%).

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3%, with rural areas showing 5.5% for men and 2.6% for women. In urban areas, the figures for men was 4.9% and for women 17.3%.

Shandil reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering the economy and reducing unemployment through various measures.

Corruption cases pending against 276 officers

In a separate development, it was revealed that corruption cases were pending against 276 officers and employees in various government offices across Himachal. The cases are being actively pursued by the court, police, CBI, and related departments.

In response to a query by legislator Yadavindra Goma, the CM confirmed that efforts were underway to remove the accused officers and employees as per the established rules. Goma had questioned the number of officers and employees accused of corruption and whether the government intends to remove the accused officers and employees from those departments and take action against them.

VAT on diesel pushed income up 36%

With the state increasing VAT on diesel, Sukhu said, income had gone up 36% as compared to last year. In the last eight months, the state had earned ₹123.9 crore more than last year.

