CM Sukhvinder Sukhu seeks Centre’s support to set up bulk drug park in Himachal

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union health and family welfare minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi, seeking the Centre’s support to strengthen the state’s healthcare. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi. (HT)

During the meeting, the CM highlighted the state government’s commitment to enhance the health sector through improved infrastructure and services. He emphasised the need for state-of-the-art medical technology in hospitals to reduce the need for residents to seek advanced medical care outside the state.

Sukhu also urged the Centre to allocate funds for completing the works of Nahan, Chamba, and Hamirpur medical colleges. He said quality medical education is being imparted to students in the state and urged to support the passed-out nursing students of the state to find placements abroad also.

He also requested additional financial assistance for the bulk drug park, citing its critical role in the state’s economic development.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance from the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu called on Congress general secretary Priyayanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence and apprised her about the latest political scenario in the state.

Congress won two — Nalagarh and Dehra — assembly seats in the recently concluded bypolls, but lost the Hamirpur seat. The party now has 40 seats in the assembly while BJP has 28.