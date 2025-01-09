Coalition is for strengthening nation, ending hatred: Farooq

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday the INDIA bloc was not just a political alliance for electoral gains, but about ‘strengthening India and ending hatred’. National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

“The alliance is permanent... for every day and every moment and it is not confined to elections only,” Farooq said on being asked about the apparent differences within the alliance.

Responding to media queries, Abdullah said NC wants collaboration with the Centre to resolve J&K’s challenges, rather than engaging in confrontations.

“Our hospitals and schools need doctors, paramedics and teachers. Instead of resolving these issues, unnecessary battles are being fought,” he said..

Farooq reaffirmed that NC was not with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are neither with the BJP, nor do we have any connection with them,” he said.

Responding to allegations about his son and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah being ‘influenced’ by New Delhi, he said, “Omar was elected as CM by the people. He does not act on anyone’s instructions. He acts on his own decisions. Those who are under this misunderstanding should come out of it.”

Reiterating the demand for J&K’s statehood, Farooq said restoring it will stabilise governance.

“The dual power structure creates instability. Full statehood is the only remedy,” he added.

Farooq expressed grief over the Tirupati temple stampede that claimed six lives and urged authorities to prioritise safety at religious sites.

“With the Mahakumbh approaching, adequate measures must be taken to prevent mismanagement. Millions visit the Ganga and proper arrangements are crucial,” he said.

CM’s remarks prove

BJP’s stand on INDIA bloc’s ‘slyness’: Kavinder

Senior BJP leader and former J&K deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday that Omar’s remark over ‘ambiguity’ of INDIA bloc has vindicated the saffron party’s stance that the group ‘lacked ideology’ and was the result of conspiracy by political entities with ‘common vested interests’.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders at the BJP headquarters, Kavinder said Omar’s statement on INDIA bloc has made it clear that the move to form this amalgam was to ‘befool’ the opposition parties and the people of the country. “Without dissolving the group, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are at loggerheads ahead of Delhi polls,” he said.

Omar wants alliance to be disbanded: Lone

Srinagar Hours after J&K CM Omar Abdullah said there is ‘no clarity’ in the leadership of INDIA bloc, Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone said the CM wants the alliance to be ‘disbanded’.

The Handwara MLA said Omar wants to be ‘banded’ to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Now our CM wants the INDIA alliance to be disbanded. he wants to be banded to the BJP. So desperate. But anybody even with a pea sized brain in Kashmir won’t be surprised. We all knew it.. Lone wrote on X.