‘Coalition of corrupt, scammers’: Kangana slams Opposition alliance

Bollywood actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance on Wednesday, characterising the INDIA bloc as a “coalition of corrupt individuals and scammers”. Kangana Ranaut (HT File)

Describing the impending Lok Sabha elections as a ”Dharamyudh“ (a battle of righteousness), Kangana said, “On one side, there is this coalition of corruption and scams, while on the other, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a reflection of Lord Vishnu.”

Speaking at Pangna in the Karsog assembly constituency, Kangana labelled the INDIA bloc as a “toxic amalgamation of scammers”. “My sisters, we all acknowledge that since PM Modi has assumed governance, we feel genuinely cared for,” she said.

Kangana highlighted various initiatives of the Modi government for women, and said, “Be it the abolition of triple talaq for Muslim, raising the legal age of marriage to 21 years or increasing paid maternity leaves to six months, significant steps were taken for women’s welfare.”

She emphasised that the Modi government introduced the women reservation bill for the Lok Sabha.

“I am your Kangana, your sister and your daughter. I am here not as a star, but as a servant. When the BJP chose me for the Lok Sabha election, they chose the daughter of Mandi. Therefore, we must support PM Modi and ensure his ‘400+ seats’ target is achieved,” Kangana asserted.

Kangana criticised opposition leaders for making derogatory remarks about the women.