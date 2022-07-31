Cockroach in food at Elante mall: Chandigarh health dept collects samples
A day after a cockroach was found in a meal at Nexus Elante Mall’s food court, the food safety wing of the UT health department collected samples from the food item.
On Friday, a resident of Mauli Complex, Anil Kumar, had found a cockroach in the fried rice ordered from “Ni Hao”, a Chinese food outlet at the mall’s food court on the third floor. The food court is managed by Ayaan Foods and the restaurant is directly run by them.
The customer had alleged that when he showed the cockroach to the restaurant staff, they passed it off as a piece of onion, which prompted him to call the police. In his complaint to the police, Kumar has demanded action against the restaurant and the mall management.
Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh said, “After receiving information, the health department’s food safety wing collected food samples and sent them for testing to a lab. The reports are expected in the next 15 days. Action will be taken as per rules.”
‘Lizard in meal: Challan issued to Sagar Ratna’
In a similar incident on June 14, a customer had found a lizard in his plate of cholle bhature ordered from Sagar Ratna at the mall’s food court.
In this case, the UT health department had issued a challan to the food outlet. “The test results of food samples had revealed that a lizard was there in the food. The lizard could have fallen from the ceiling or could have already been in the food. After getting the sample reports, the health department had issued a challan to the food outlet, and directed them to follow the food and safety standards. However, no fine was imposed,” said Dr Singh.
After detecting the lizard, the customer had alerted the health department and police, following which the department had collected the food samples and sent them for lab testing.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
