Cockroach in food at Elante mall: Chandigarh health dept collects samples

A day after a cockroach was found in a meal at Nexus Elante Mall’s food court, the food safety wing of the UT health department collected samples from the food item.

On Friday, a resident of Mauli Complex, Anil Kumar, had found a cockroach in the fried rice ordered from “Ni Hao”, a Chinese food outlet at the mall’s food court on the third floor. The food court is managed by Ayaan Foods and the restaurant is directly run by them.

The customer had alleged that when he showed the cockroach to the restaurant staff, they passed it off as a piece of onion, which prompted him to call the police. In his complaint to the police, Kumar has demanded action against the restaurant and the mall management.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh said, “After receiving information, the health department’s food safety wing collected food samples and sent them for testing to a lab. The reports are expected in the next 15 days. Action will be taken as per rules.”

‘Lizard in meal: Challan issued to Sagar Ratna’

In a similar incident on June 14, a customer had found a lizard in his plate of cholle bhature ordered from Sagar Ratna at the mall’s food court.

In this case, the UT health department had issued a challan to the food outlet. “The test results of food samples had revealed that a lizard was there in the food. The lizard could have fallen from the ceiling or could have already been in the food. After getting the sample reports, the health department had issued a challan to the food outlet, and directed them to follow the food and safety standards. However, no fine was imposed,” said Dr Singh.

After detecting the lizard, the customer had alerted the health department and police, following which the department had collected the food samples and sent them for lab testing.