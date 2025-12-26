Col Bath assault case: CBI files chargesheet against 5 Punjab cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet in a Mohali court against five Punjab Police officers in connection with the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son in March this year. Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were allegedly attacked on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 this year when they were eating at a roadside dhaba (eatery) in Patiala. (HT File)

The development came nearly five months after the Punjab and Haryana high court in July transferred the probe into the case to the federal probe agency.

The chargesheet names five cops—Harjinder Singh Dhillon, Shaminder Singh, Harry Boparai, Jai Singh, with inspector Ronnie Singh identified as the main accused in the case, officials added.

According to officials privy to the development, the accused officers have been charged with causing grievous hurt and wrongful confinement, along with other related offences. The officials, who didn’t wish to be named, added that the charge of attempt to murder has not been included in the final chargesheet filed before the court.

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 this year when Colonel Bath and his son were eating at a roadside dhaba (eatery) in Patiala. The army officer, in his complaint, alleged that the cops in civvies asked him to move his car, as they had to park theirs. When the colonel objected to their rude tone, the officers thrashed him and his son.

In his complaint, he alleged that the assailants -- four inspector-rank officers of the Punjab Police and their armed subordinates -- attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and mobile phone, and threatened him with a “fake encounter”, all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.

The colonel suffered a broken arm, while his son had a cut on his head in the incident. Bath had alleged that a fair investigation was impossible under the Punjab Police.

The case was originally investigated by the Punjab Police before the high court, which, on April 3, handed it to Chandigarh Police on a plea filed by the Colonel, who sought a probe by CBI or an independent agency. A special investigation team (SIT) led by Chandigarh Police SP Manjeet Sheoran was constituted on April 11 to probe the matter.

However, on July 16, the Punjab and Haryana high court entrusted the probe to CBI and said that it cannot be a mute spectator to the conduct of the investigating agency in conducting the probe in a “tainted manner”. “From the overwhelming circumstances of the case, the court is convinced that the investigating agency is not only trying to create loopholes in the investigation, but trying to make craters in the investigation so as to ensure that once the chargesheet is filed before the court, the case of the prosecution should hardly be able to crawl in the court,” the bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj said while ordering CBI probe into two connected FIRs registered in Patiala.

On July 25, CBI’s Delhi unit, instead of the regional unit of CBI in Chandigarh, registered two separate FIRs in the case, with one from Colonel Bath’s side and the other from the dhaba owner in Patiala.

The CBI had invoked Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 109 (attempt to murder), 310, 117 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (2), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 190 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the FIR on Bath’s complaint. The standard penalty under section 117 is upto seven years jail and upto life term under section 109 of BNS.

Col Bath’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur, said that she can only comment on the issue once the contents of chargesheet is known.

“I have not seen the chargesheet so far; therefore, I will not be able to comment. However, I have been informed that no charges have been dropped,” she said.