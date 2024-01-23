Col CK Nayudu trophy: Baroda bundled out for 285 vs Chandigarh

The splendid bowling spell from Amit Shukla (6/68) restricted Baroda to 285 on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy match being played at GMSSS, Sector 26, on Monday. In reply, UT boys couldn’t cash on the opportunity and were reduced to 90/5 at the end of the day’s play. Baroda resumed their overnight score from 90/3. Well-settled batters, P Rana and Ansh Gosai, made a partnership of 154 and took the score to 197. (HT File)

Earlier, Baroda resumed their overnight score from 90/3. Well-settled batters, P Rana and Ansh Gosai, made a partnership of 154 and took the score to 197. Neel Dhaliwal separated the duo when he dismissed Ansh (52). Three runs later, Nishunk Birla bowled out Raxit Mehta (2) with 200/5 on the board. Later, P Rana paired with Ruchit Ahir boosted the morale of the team with a 73 runs partnership. Riding on the form Amit Shukla sent back Rana who scored 128 runs off 115 balls with the help of 21 boundaries and three sixes. In the same spell, Shukla clinched Ruchit Ahir (39), Neil Pandya (0) and Gajjar Sammar (11). Birla took the last wicket of D Gohil (0) and bundled out opposition for 285 runs in the 59th over.

In reply, Chandigarh got off to a very disappointing start when Neel Pandya sent back both the openers–Nehal Pajni (11) and Arnav Bansal (1)–in the same over. Skipper Arjun Azad and Nipun Sharda tried to support the team by making a partnership of 48 runs but Arth Yadav accounted for Sharda (15) and pushed UT boys on the backfoot with 62/3. In the last moments of the day, Gajjar Sammar turned the table in his favour by taking two wickets in the same over - Gurtej Singh Bains (2) and Chiragvir Singh Dhindsa (0) with 70/5 on the board. The home team was reeling at 90/5 with unbeaten Arjun Azad (52).

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy being played between host Chandigarh and Gujarat at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16 was affected by bad light on the fourth day and ended in a draw. Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and invited Gujarat to bat as the visitors scored 86/2. The Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Tripura ended in a draw at the Mohali Stadium.