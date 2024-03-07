 Cold wave continues in Chandigarh as night temp remains below 10°C - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cold wave continues in Chandigarh as night temp remains below 10°C

Cold wave continues in Chandigarh as night temp remains below 10°C

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

IMD officials said the colder temperature was because of snowfall in the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, and will continue for the next few days as cold winds continue to blow in the city

Cold wave conditions continued in the city for the third consecutive day with the minimum temperature falling from 7.6°C on Tuesday to 7.5°C on Wednesday.

Chandigarh’s day temperature, meanwhile, rose from 19.7°C on Tuesday to 22.7°C on Wednesday, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Chandigarh’s day temperature, meanwhile, rose from 19.7°C on Tuesday to 22.7°C on Wednesday, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cool nights are expected to continue for now.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At 7.5°C, the minimum temperature was five degrees below normal. According to IMD, for this region, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, and falls between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below normal.

IMD officials said the colder temperature was because of snowfall in the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, and will continue for the next few days as cold winds continue to blow in the city.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the city around March 10, but it is too early to say whether it will lead to any rain in the city, as per officials .

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, rose from 19.7°C on Tuesday to 22.7°C on Wednesday, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 10°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On