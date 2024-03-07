Cold wave continues in Chandigarh as night temp remains below 10°C

Cold wave conditions continued in the city for the third consecutive day with the minimum temperature falling from 7.6°C on Tuesday to 7.5°C on Wednesday. Chandigarh’s day temperature, meanwhile, rose from 19.7°C on Tuesday to 22.7°C on Wednesday, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cool nights are expected to continue for now.

At 7.5°C, the minimum temperature was five degrees below normal. According to IMD, for this region, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, and falls between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below normal.

IMD officials said the colder temperature was because of snowfall in the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, and will continue for the next few days as cold winds continue to blow in the city.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the city around March 10, but it is too early to say whether it will lead to any rain in the city, as per officials .

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, rose from 19.7°C on Tuesday to 22.7°C on Wednesday, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 10°C.