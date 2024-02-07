Cold wave grips Punjab, Bathinda shivers at 3 degrees C

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in most parts of Punjab and Haryana while minimum temperatures stayed below normal levels on Tuesday. A balloon seller on bicycle out on a cold winter morning in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 3, 3.5 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar shivered at 5.5 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures of Patiala and Ludhiana were 5.6 and 6.9 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees below normal, according to a report of the MeT department.

In neighbouring Haryana, Karnal recorded its minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, minimum temperature of Ambala was 7.9 degrees Celsius while Hisar’s low was 5.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Rohtak and Narnaul registered their minimums of 6.8 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.