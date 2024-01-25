Cold wave sweeps Haryana, Punjab; minimum temperature in Sirsa 3.6°C

Cold weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places. Tourists taking a stroll on Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Sirsa was recorded as the coldest place in Haryana at 3.6°C, the meteorological department said.

Among other places in the state, Hisar and Fatehabad reeled at a low of 3.8°C each, Ambala 4.6°C, Bhiwani 5.7°C, Karnal 4.4°C and Rohtak 5.8°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 4.6°C.

On Wednesday, the Union Territory registered a sharp drop in its maximum temperature that settled at 8.4°C, making it the city’s coldest day in the past decade.

In January 2013, Chandigarh had recorded a maximum temperature of 6.1°C.

Biting cold swept through Punjab’s Gurdaspur, which recorded a low of 4°C, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot 5°C each, Amritsar and Ludhiana 5.5°C each and Pathankot 6°C.

Fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states in the morning.