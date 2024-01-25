Cold wave sweeps Haryana, Punjab; minimum temperature in Sirsa 3.6°C
On Wednesday, Chandigarh registered a sharp drop in its maximum temperature that settled at 8.4°C, making it the city’s coldest day in the past decade.
Cold weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places.
Sirsa was recorded as the coldest place in Haryana at 3.6°C, the meteorological department said.
Also read: Punjab minister Aman Arora gets interim stay from Sangrur court
Among other places in the state, Hisar and Fatehabad reeled at a low of 3.8°C each, Ambala 4.6°C, Bhiwani 5.7°C, Karnal 4.4°C and Rohtak 5.8°C.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 4.6°C.
On Wednesday, the Union Territory registered a sharp drop in its maximum temperature that settled at 8.4°C, making it the city’s coldest day in the past decade.
In January 2013, Chandigarh had recorded a maximum temperature of 6.1°C.
Biting cold swept through Punjab’s Gurdaspur, which recorded a low of 4°C, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot 5°C each, Amritsar and Ludhiana 5.5°C each and Pathankot 6°C.
Fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states in the morning.