Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. Commuter make their way along a road amid foggy condition in Amritsar.

While Balsamand in Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Bhiwani (6.2 degrees Celsius) and Jhajjar (6.7 degrees Celsius).

According to the Meteorological Department’s weather report, Karnal recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, cold weather prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded identical minimum temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius each, officials said.