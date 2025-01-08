Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

College principals discuss NEP implementation during meet in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 08, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The meeting focused on fostering institutional collaboration, strategising NEP objectives, and aligning efforts to promote holistic and multidisciplinary education

A meeting of more than more than 100 government and private colleges from the Ambala and Karnal division to discuss the implementation and objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) was held at Government PG College in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by DHE joint director Hemant Verma and college principal-cum-joint director Dr Ajit Singh. (HT Photo)
The meeting was chaired by DHE joint director Hemant Verma and college principal-cum-joint director Dr Ajit Singh. (HT Photo)

The meeting was chaired by DHE joint director Hemant Verma and college principal-cum-joint director Dr Ajit Singh.

Officials said it was convened as part of preparations for the “NEP Campaign”, scheduled to be inaugurated on Vivekananda Jayanti, which falls on January 12, by the education minister during a seminar at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, where the minister will also unveil a dedicated portal, a Google form, and a suggestion box aimed at fostering collaboration and enhancing NEP implementation.

The meeting focused on fostering institutional collaboration, strategising NEP objectives, and aligning efforts to promote holistic and multidisciplinary education.

The principals and nodal officers engaged in dynamic discussions, sharing challenges, innovative ideas, and actionable strategies. All suggestions will be compiled and further deliberated in a national Round Table conference to be held in February 2025.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On