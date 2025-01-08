College principals discuss NEP implementation during meet in Ambala

A meeting of more than more than 100 government and private colleges from the Ambala and Karnal division to discuss the implementation and objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) was held at Government PG College in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by DHE joint director Hemant Verma and college principal-cum-joint director Dr Ajit Singh. (HT Photo)

Officials said it was convened as part of preparations for the “NEP Campaign”, scheduled to be inaugurated on Vivekananda Jayanti, which falls on January 12, by the education minister during a seminar at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, where the minister will also unveil a dedicated portal, a Google form, and a suggestion box aimed at fostering collaboration and enhancing NEP implementation.

The meeting focused on fostering institutional collaboration, strategising NEP objectives, and aligning efforts to promote holistic and multidisciplinary education.

The principals and nodal officers engaged in dynamic discussions, sharing challenges, innovative ideas, and actionable strategies. All suggestions will be compiled and further deliberated in a national Round Table conference to be held in February 2025.