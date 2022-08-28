Colonisers meet Punjab CM to discuss pending demands

Members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, who had been up in arms against the state government over non-issue of no-objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and hiked collector rates, met chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday.

President of the colonisers’ association, GS Lamba, said they took up their long-pending issued with Mann at the meeting, which was arranged by Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. “The CM assured that a committee will be formed at the state level to resolve our issued and members of the association will be invited to the panel’s meeting. He has assured a solution for most of our issues within a week,” said Lamba.

“Non-issue of NOcs and increased collector rates have pushed the real estate sector into a slump. This is also resulting in losses to the state exchequer as people are not being able to get their plots registered. The government should resolve the issues at the earliest as lakhs of people are involved in the sector directly or indirectly across Punjab,” said Lamba.

Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora was also present at the meeting.

On August 8, the association had raised a state-wide agitation against the government outside tehsil offices, but it was postponed after they were assured a meeting with Mann.

Colonisers have also been demanding a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for regularisation of illegal colonies and their active involvement in the process to frame policies.

Ayali’s presence raises eyebrows

Amid reports of factionalism within Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ayali’s presence at the meeting raised eyebrows. The Akali legislator, however, stated that he participated in the meeting as a public representative and there are no chances of him moving to any other party.