Colonisers meet Punjab CM to discuss pending demands
Members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, who had been up in arms against the state government over non-issue of no-objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and hiked collector rates, met chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday
President of the colonisers’ association, GS Lamba, said they took up their long-pending issued with Mann at the meeting, which was arranged by Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. “The CM assured that a committee will be formed at the state level to resolve our issued and members of the association will be invited to the panel’s meeting. He has assured a solution for most of our issues within a week,” said Lamba.
“Non-issue of NOcs and increased collector rates have pushed the real estate sector into a slump. This is also resulting in losses to the state exchequer as people are not being able to get their plots registered. The government should resolve the issues at the earliest as lakhs of people are involved in the sector directly or indirectly across Punjab,” said Lamba.
Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora was also present at the meeting.
On August 8, the association had raised a state-wide agitation against the government outside tehsil offices, but it was postponed after they were assured a meeting with Mann.
Colonisers have also been demanding a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for regularisation of illegal colonies and their active involvement in the process to frame policies.
Ayali’s presence raises eyebrows
Amid reports of factionalism within Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ayali’s presence at the meeting raised eyebrows. The Akali legislator, however, stated that he participated in the meeting as a public representative and there are no chances of him moving to any other party.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
