Chandigarh’s POSHAN membership scheme to help tackle anaemia

Aimed at combating high prevalence of anaemia, UT administration on Thursday launched “POSHAN Membership Scheme” as an extension to the ongoing “Anaemia-free Chandigarh” campaign. The POSHAN membership scheme will initially cover 18 circles in periphery of Chandigarh through 450 anganwadi centres. (HT File)

Under the scheme, a membership programme will be implemented for females aged 15 to 45 in the city.

Social Welfare, Women and Child Development department director Palika Arora said, “Anaemia-free Chandigarh campaign was launched in September 2019 and multiple screening camps have been organised at various anganwadi centres with help of PGIMER and the UT health department. It helped in addressing high prevalence of anaemia in the city, particularly among pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls.”

She added that the new scheme is aimed at providing necessary support and information related to anaemia prevention and management. “Women leaders will be encouraged to form groups, consisting of 15 to 25 adolescent girls or women, with each group to take responsibility for improving the haemoglobin (HB) levels of their members,” Arora said.

She added that the scheme will focus on awareness and capacity-building by conducting community meetings, workshops and health camps.

With pre and post-assessments of HB levels to be done, the group with highest percentage of improved HB levels will be rewarded.

The scheme will initially cover 18 circles in periphery of the city through 450 anganwadi centres. Sifaaz Foundation, a non-governmental organisation is assisting the UT in implementation of the scheme.