Chandigarh | Come August, Tricolour to permanently fly in Sector 17
Come August, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour will become a permanent fixture in Sector 17, officials said on Tuesday.
Initially, officials who met under the chairpersonship of adviser Dharam Pal, had decided that the Tricolour was to be permanently installed in the island of the eco-sensitive Sukhna Lake under the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. However, later the UT officials decided to permanently install the national flag in Sector 17, the heart of the city.
An official of the engineering department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Another meeting will be held to decide where in Sector 17 will the national flag be installed and the height of the pole.”
As part of the programme, the Tricolour will be illuminated and hoisted at four to five iconic buildings in the city. It was decided that Nexus Elante Mall will be directed to permanently display the national flag on their premises and the department of transport will also permanently install the national flag at bus stops, bus depots and the Sector 17 Inter State Bus Terminus.
Sector 17 will now permanently display the national flag, and schools will urge all parents and children to display the national flag at their home. This was decided at a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser to check the preparations of Har Ghar Tiranga Programme.
The UT education department has been directed to encourage students to purchase national flags and display them at their homes. The UT education department has already prepared a tentative schedule for the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. As per director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, a special school assembly will be held dedicated to the national flag on Wednesday, followed by a number of daily activities such as declamation, poster making and youth parliament. A parent teacher meeting will be called on July 23 to urge parents and students to display the national flag at their house. On Independence Day, the Tricolour will be hoisted atop each school and the institutions will be illuminated.
Chandigarh | Attempted break-in at Sector 27’s Corporate Bhawan
A cleaning staff member at Corporate Bhawan, Sector 27, reported an attempted break-in at the building, which houses the office of registrar of companies (RoC) on Monday. Theft at Sec-27 post office Unidentified persons, meanwhile, also broke into the Sector 27 post office and decamped with ₹9,200 along with a few other documents. The complainant Ravinder Kandhari, who works as the postal assistant at the office, reported the crime on Monday morning.
Close shave for 2 as branches come raining down on car in Chandigarh
Eleven days after a student lost her life in a tree collapse, two others had a close shave after another tree came crashing down in Sector 22 and branches came raining down at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout on Tuesday. In Sector 22, a jujube (ber) tree collapsed in the open area behind the Sector 22 gurdwara. The tree has been cleared up and the wood donated to the gurdwara.
Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali
A 39-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. In the first case, The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, was killed, while her injured son, Gursewak Singh suffered injuries after a biker collided with their two-wheeler near the Majatari bus stand on Tuesday. The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, and her injured son, Gursewak Singh, are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib. The biker fled from the scene.
Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers, from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh. With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
