Coming soon, a quick response tele-medicine hub at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16
Come August, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, is set to get a dedicated tele-medicine hub, complete with nine specialist doctors who will only attend to only tele-consultation patients.
While the hospital has been providing specialist consultations through telephone under central government’s E-sanjeevani OPD scheme since June last year, the absence of a tele-medicine hub has presented a host of issues.
Firstly, specialist doctors are simultaneously attending to both walk-in OPD patients and those consulting them over the phone, usually 100 a day, leading to overburdening and stress. Then while the doctors attend to tele-medicine or walk-in patients, the other set stays waiting on the phone or in long queues outside.
Under the e-Sanjeevani OPD platform – accessed via https://esanjeevaniopd.in/ or mobile app – patients, through audio or video call, are connected to doctors at health and wellness centres (HWCs) in case of general OPD or to GMSH-16 in case of specialist consultations.
On visiting these facilities in person, if required, patients can further get consultation from super-specialist doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, or Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), through audio and video conferencing.
Besides the district hospitals, the e-Sanjeevani model is being followed at 29 HWCs in Chandigarh, offering services for nine specialities, including medicine, general surgery, skin, psychiatry, eye, orthopaedics and paediatrics.
“Most of the time, doctors are already handling a huge rush of patients in physical OPDs, while more are standing in queue outside. Amid this, tele-medicine patients also try to connect with the doctors through video and audio calls, making things all the more hectic. A dedicated tele-medicine hub will tackle this,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.
“The hub will provide quicker services to the tele-medicine patients and also lower doctors’ workload. We are in the process of hiring nine specialist doctors for the hub. They will not attend physical OPDs. Besides streamlining the process, this will also ensure availability of tele-consultations 24 hours a day,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.
PGIMER to also hire staff for tele-medicine hub
Along with GMSH-16, PGIMER is also in the process of hiring doctors and technicians for its tele-medicine hub. At present, a team of doctors from various departments of the institute provides super-specialist consultations to hospitals and dispensaries in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states. Here too, doctors are also attending to physical OPDs, leading to delayed responses to queries over the phone.
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 96; unvaccinated man dies in Mohali
Hovering above the 100 mark for the past 13 days, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 96 on Monday. However, Mohali district lost another resident to the virus, its seventh Covid-related fatality in the past three weeks. The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Among the fresh infections, 34 came from Chandigarh, 33 from Mohali and 29 from Panchkula.
