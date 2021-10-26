Commission agent, 3 others booked for killing truck driver in Tarn Taran

A commission agent and three others have been booked for killing a 45-year-old truck driver, Balwinder Singh.

He was killed, while his son, Ranjit Singh, 20, received severe injuries in an assault reportedly by the commission agent at the grain market of Sabran village falling under the Patti sub-division on Monday.

According to the family members of the victim, Jagtar Singh, commission agent, was infuriated over the unloading of paddy by Balwinder.

“A few days ago, my father was asked by the commission agent to transport a stock of paddy to Ahmadgarh. The paddy was wet and fetched low price. After unloading the paddy in a godown in Ahmadgarh, my father and brother went to the commission agent on Monday morning. Some arguments ensued between my father and the agent over fetching a low price of the transported paddy,” said the deceased’s son, Daljit Singh.

“The accused, who was accompanied by three more persons, stabbed my father and brother with a sharp-edged weapon. Both were rushed to a private hospital where my father was declared brought dead. Seeing the deteriorating condition of my brother, he was referred to an Amritsar hospital,” he added.

Lakhvir Singh, SHO, Patti Sadar, said a case had been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jagtar Singh and three unidentified persons.