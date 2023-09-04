In an effort to promote positive engagement of the youths in society , commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu has started meetings with the Yuva Saanjh Committees. The purpose of these meetings is to provide the committees with a comprehensive overview of their responsibilities and operations. Commissioner of Police holds meetings with Yuva Saanjh committees at Ludhiana. (Getty images)

The meetings are being attended by all sub divisional officers, Saanjh Kendra in-charges, and members from various civil societies, fostering a fruitful exchange of ideas.

The main objective of this meeting is to devise effective strategies for rehabilitation of youth back into society, thereby facilitating their transition back into the mainstream. Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu stated that the programme aims to further the fight against drugs and drug abuse by making it multifaceted.

The youth engagement programme, known as “Yuva Saanjh,” was initiated to engage disinclined youth who suffer from drug abuse, radicalisation, or the impact of gun culture in the district. Youth engagement committees consisting of members of civil society, police, and human psychology professionals have been constituted in the district.

Recognising the need for training, special training sessions were organised for the committee members. Commissioner Sidhu highlighted that the target group was carefully selected, including young individuals affected by radicalization, drug abuse, glorification of weapons through songs, and those influenced by the ideology of gangsters.

Further he added that during the counselling sessions conducted by the committees, a behavioural assessment of the individuals is carried out. The committee members identify the root causes of their involvement in such activities and focus on addressing the issues that led the individuals to disconnect from the mainstream. The requirements and necessary interventions for the individuals are thoroughly analysed, ensuring that real help is provided to those in trouble. Additionally, the involvement of family members in this process enables the implementation of collective measures.