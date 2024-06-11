Committed to providing house to every poor family: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday distributed 100-square yard plot possession certificates to eligible families under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana in Sonepat, assuring that the state government has also made a plan to provide plots to other poor beneficiaries. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Monday distributed 100-square yard plot possession certificates to eligible families under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana in Sonepat, assuring that the state government has also made a plan to provide plots to other poor beneficiaries. (HT)

Similar programmes were held at Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Jhajjar, and Sirsa where Haryana government ministers and MLAs distributed plot possession letters to the beneficiaries.

More than 7,500 people received plot possession letters during the programmes held on Monday. The chief minister said that the state government has decided that in villages lacking available land for plots, beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to purchase plots.

The state government has made a plan to provide plots to other poor beneficiaries as well and directions have been given to develop a portal so that such families can register themselves on this portal, Saini added.

As many as 1,794 eligible families from Sonepat, 108 from Karnal, 766 in Rohtak and 22 poor families were given the possession certificates.

Saini said that the below poverty line (BPL) families were waiting to get possession of their plot for a long time and now they will be owners of 100 square yard plots.

The chief minister said that the state government has been working for the uplift of every section of society for the past nine and a half years.

“We are committed to providing housing to every poor family. Our government has implemented numerous schemes for the uplift of poor people, such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and the Swachh Bharat initiative,” he said, adding that the pro-poor double-engine government is continuously striving to strengthen and empower the underprivileged.

The chief minister said that a decade and a half ago, the Congress had promised plots to people, yet failed to grant ownership rights, leaving citizens making rounds of government offices to get ownership rights.

He said that the state government has devised a plan to offer shelter to BPL families across 14 cities through the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana. Under this scheme, 15,000 plots will be provided. The list of beneficiaries has been meticulously verified and finalised. Implementation of this scheme is imminent and will commence shortly.

Saini said under BR Ambedkar Awas Renovation Scheme, which offers financial aid of ₹80,000 for house repairs in the state, ₹370 crore has been disbursed among 66,000 beneficiaries under this scheme.

He said that recognising the significance of chaupals for various community gatherings, including marriages and ceremonies, the Haryana government has allocated ₹100 crore for repairing chaupals belonging to the SC and BC categories.

He said that people are facing difficulties in document corrections like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, Parivaar Pahchan Patra, and to solve this issue a new initiative called ‘Samadhan Shivir’ has been initiated.

While a ‘Samadhan Prakosth’ has been established within the chief secretary’s office to address these issues, deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) will address citizen grievances daily from 9 am to 11 am during working days.