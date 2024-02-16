Committee’s objections on Gaggal airport expansion untenable: Kangra tourism department

Kangra tourism department in its submission to the collector deemed objections raised by the members of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee against the proposed expansion of Kangra airport as untenable. Tourism department submits response at an in-person hearing before Kangra SDM. (HT File)

This response was provided during a personal hearing before the Land Acquisition (Airport Expansion) Kangra sub-divisional magistrate-cum-collector on Wednesday.

The committee members had voiced concerns regarding the suitability of the land slated for acquisition for the airport expansion and the process followed for the social impact assessment (SIA) survey that was carried out in February last year. They had also raised objections against the techno-economic feasibility of the proposed airport expansion.

The in-person hearing comes after a series of public hearings earlier this month, where the residents of different villages had voiced their concerns against the proposed expansion noting that it would displace hundreds of families.

At least 1,500 households in 14 villages would be affected by the proposed expansion.

All stakeholders consulted

The tourism department, in its reply, has stated that before the initiation of proceedings of land acquisition, a SIA was carried out as per section 4 of Act of 2013, after consultation of panchayats concerned at village-level.

They also said adequate representation has been given to the representatives from panchayats of the area/villages affected. The SIA team visited the site and conducted group discussion with the project affected families and public hearing was also held to receive feedback.

The department has also mentioned that an expert group constituted after the SIA has recommended that besides fulfilling the public interest considerations, its potential benefits would outweigh the social costs and social impacts.

After the expert group’s recommendation to expand the airport, the project was approved by the government.

Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee member Hansraj Chaudhary said they raised our apprehensions during the hearing, adding, “We again clarified that the land proposed to be acquired is not suitable for the airport expansion, particularly the bridge to be constructed for the runway. We also expressed our dissatisfaction over the SIA survey conducted last year which was conducted in haste and without prior notice to the residents.”

Will submit report to govt: SDM

SDM Ishant Jaswal said the matter was heard under the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and after the hearing a report will be submitted to the government under the provisions of the act.

Last month, the Supreme Court put in abeyance a Himachal high court order (HC) that stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district. The HC had on January 9 stayed the project following a civil writ petition by members of the welfare committee. However, residentsrecently filed a reply to the special leave petitions filed by the state government in SC.