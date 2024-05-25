Common man feeling unsafe in Chandigarh: Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Friday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the Union territory, saying the common man was feeling unsafe and insecure. Congress candidate Manish Tewari with party workers after a foot march in Hallomajra, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT photo)

Reacting to the revelations made by Chandigarh senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, who belongs to the BJP, that he was openly threatened by a few youth who had come to his house, Tewari questioned if someone belonging to the ruling dispensation and holding an important position could be threatened and felt insecure about his life, what would be the fate of the common man?

The senior Congress leader said five days had passed since the incident took place and still no action was taken. “This is the legacy that the BJP has left after 10 years of ‘four-engine’ administration that its own leaders are feeling unsafe,” he observed, while asserting that on June 4 it will be a good riddance for everyone across the country and in Chandigarh when the BJP will be sent packing off for good.

Tewari also challenged his BJP rival, Sanjay Tandon, to talk on issues concerning the people instead of resorting to personal and malicious attacks while using proxies.

“You have run away from the debate and are now running a malicious campaign, attacking me personally through your proxies,” he told his BJP opponent, adding, “In public life, you cannot hide from the public and run from issues for a long time and eventually you will have to face it.”

Speaking during his foot march in Hallomajra, Tewari said the BJP had launched outrageous and malicious personal attacks against him just because the party had fielded him this time form Chandigarh after Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib.