Monsoon session: Hold discussion on burning issues: Haryana speaker to MLAs

As the communal clashes in Nuh will in all probability dominate the upcoming monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha starting on August 25, speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday urged the legislators to hold discussions on burning issues instead of disrupting the House proceedings. Haryana assembly has 90 members and barring chief minister, council of ministers, speaker and deputy speaker, all other MLAs from ruling as well as opposition can ask questions in writing the answers of which are provided during the Question Hour. (HT File)

“I will urge all the members to discuss every burning issue in the House. They should hold meaningful debate as creating ruckus (in the House) is not a solution of any problem,” Gupta said in a press conference, pointing out that 61 MLAs have asked 655 questions the answers of which will be tabled during the Question Hours.

Haryana assembly has 90 members and barring chief minister, council of ministers, speaker and deputy speaker, all other MLAs from ruling as well as opposition can ask questions in writing the answers of which are provided during the Question Hour.

The Monsoon session is set to test the floor management of the Manohar Lal Khattar government to the hilt as the Congress will corner the Treasury benches on the law and order situation in Nuh where violence broke out on July 31, when Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during a procession by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Muslim-majority district, leaving six dead.

According to the speaker, the duration of the session will be decided on August 24 when the Business Advisory Committee will meet which will be followed by another six-member panel meeting to select the best legislator. The best legislator award comprises ₹1 lakh and citation.

Gupta said assembly secretariat has so far received 19 calling attention notices and one private member bill.

The assembly speaker said that taking cognizance of the earlier instances when on certain occasions officers were missing from the officers’ gallery in the House, Gupta said he had taken up the matter with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Gupta said he has received a letter from chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in this connection, assuring that the officers have been directed to remain present in the officers’ gallery as per the timetable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON