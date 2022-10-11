Commuters continue to be taken for a ride at DAC multi-level parking in Ludhiana

Two months after a new contractor was appointed at the multi-level parking lot in the District Administrative Complex, motorists continue to be taken for a ride, with the contractor charging double the sanctioned parking fee.

Administration officials continue to turn a blind eye to the malpractice taking place right under their noses, despite the previous contractor being blacklisted for “overcharging” and “misbehaviour” on March 10. Failing to learn from its previous failings, the administration has not installed any boards displaying the parking fee, allowing the contractor to charge commuters arbitrarily. The parking slip also does not mention the fee charged, a blatant violation of guidelines.

Motorists, who should be charged ₹10 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for four-wheelers, are being charged ₹20 and ₹40, respectively. Making the violation of rules all the more egregious is that the building houses the offices of top government functionaries, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other senior government functionaries.

“Only when the high and mighty officials deign to leave their offices, will they know the travails of the common man,” said Sudhanshu, a shopkeeper, who was at the building to meet the additional deputy commissioner.

The matter came to light on Monday after high drama broke out at the multi-level parking when visitors confronted the contractor’s staff over fleecing them by charging double the rates for parking their vehicles. The staff immediately started charging the stipulated fee when a commuter started recording the interaction.

Neeraj Verma, a resident of Bajwa Puli, said “Just 30 minutes ago, they were charging us double the amount. Now, that the officials have arrived, they have started charging official rates. It puts the functioning of the district administration in question.”

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba said, “We have received several complaints regarding overcharging and misbehaviour at the parking lot. I have called the contractor for a meeting on Tuesday.”