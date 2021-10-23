Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Commuters hassled as protesting teachers block airport road
chandigarh news

Commuters hassled as protesting teachers block airport road

With protesting 646 unemployed Physical Training Instructors Teachers’ Union members blocking the airport road near Sohana Gurdwara, commuters were at the receiving end
The police had a tough time diverting the traffic and at several traffic lights and intersections, a massive jam was witnessed. Commuters were hassled as the protesting teachers blocked the airport road. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The police had a tough time diverting the traffic and at several traffic lights and intersections, a massive jam was witnessed. Commuters were hassled as the protesting teachers blocked the airport road. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

With protesting 646 unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union members blocking the airport road near Sohana Gurdwara, commuters were at the receiving end.

Their five teachers are already atop the water tank near Sohana over their long-pending demand. The protesters blocked the road from 9 am and continued protesting till the filling of the report.

On the other hand, the police had a tough time in diverting the traffic and at several traffic lights and intersections, a massive traffic jam was witnessed.

These teachers belong to specialised categories like BEd or Physical Training Instructors (PTIs). Before the 2017 state assembly polls, the Congress had promised ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ (a job for every household).

The president of the union, Gurlabh Singh, alias Bhola, said, “We were promised by Pargat Singh when he was an MLA to get our appointments regularised and said if he becomes a minister he will get it done at the earliest. But it is a sorry state of affairs that an honest politician like Pargat Singh also eats up his words as after being sworn in as a minister in the Punjab cabinet, he has forgotten what he promised. We have also presented a memorandum in this regard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out