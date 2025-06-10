Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Complete flood related projects: Shruti Choudhry

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The minister held a meeting with officers from the irrigation and public health departments to review the preparations for the rainy season and water supply arrangements across the state.

Haryana irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry on Monday directed officers that all flood-related projects must be completed on time so that the state is well-prepared and people do not face inconvenience during heavy rains.

Haryana irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry during a meeting regarding flood-related projects in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

During the meeting, it was informed that out of 873 drains in the state, 676 need to be cleaned before the monsoon.

Choudhry also reviewed district-wise reports from deputy commissioners regarding short-term, medium-term, and long-term flood control projects.

Commissioner and secretary, public health engineering department, Mohammed Shayin stated that in areas where flooding is more likely, steps are being taken to improve drainage. This includes the purchase of pumps, motors, control panels, laying pipelines, and cleaning drains and sewer lines.

Choudhry also directed superintendent engineers to visit sites where drain-cleaning work is underway and that progress should be shared with the public through social media posts and live updates, so people can see that the work is being done with full transparency.

