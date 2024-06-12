 Complete monsoon flood protection works by June end, Ludhiana DC tells SDMs - Hindustan Times
Complete monsoon flood protection works by June end, Ludhiana DC tells SDMs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 12, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Sawhney emphasised daily monitoring of the progress of the works and submission of detailed reports

Ahead of the rainy season, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney chaired a meeting to review the flood control arrangements in the district on Tuesday. She asked the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that flood protection works in their areas are completed by the end of the month.

Sawhney emphasised daily monitoring of the progress of the works and submission of detailed reports. She stated that any delay would not be tolerated and urged a timebound completion of the work. The officials were also instructed to finalise the duty roster for staff in the flood control room and to appoint senior officers on a rotation basis to monitor the room.

The DC reviewed the arrangements made by various departments, including food & supply, irrigation, power, drainage, municipal corporation (MC) and police, to tackle flood situations. The drainage department was directed to clean all drains, including those upstream and downstream of Buddha Nullah. Additionally, a detailed report was sought from the MC regarding the cleaning and strengthening of the embankments of Buddha Nullah under its jurisdiction.

Sawhney stressed that the officials should remain vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents during the upcoming rainy season. Officials were directed to strengthen flood-prone sensitive areas to minimise damage in the event of a flood. She said the district administration would make adequate arrangements to handle any situation related to the rainy season, and contingency plans had been prepared by every department.

Furthermore, an evacuation plan in case of a flood was also discussed and sensitive areas, along with safe relocation places for residents of flood-prone areas, were directed to be identified.

District revenue officer Gurjinder Singh, DFSC Sanjay Sharma, SDO Gagandeep Singh, and others were also present at the meeting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Complete monsoon flood protection works by June end, Ludhiana DC tells SDMs
