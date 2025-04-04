Completed allotment process for 207 retail excise groups for FY 2025-26: Cheema

Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the successful completion of the allotment process for 207 retail excise groups for the financial year 2025-26 and said the state has yielded unprecedented revenue, generating an annual licence fee of ₹9,878 crore, surpassing the projected target of ₹9,017 crore. Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the successful completion of the allotment process for 207 retail excise groups for the financial year 2025-26 and said the state has yielded unprecedented revenue, generating an annual licence fee of ₹ 9,878 crore, surpassing the projected target of ₹ 9,017 crore. (HT File)

In a press statement, Cheema said the process, which commenced on March 5, 2025, concluded on April 2, 2025.

“Generation of an annual licence fee of ₹9,878 crore, surpassing the projected target of ₹9,017 crore represents a 9.5% rise over the set reserve price, marking a historic achievement for the Punjab’s excise department,” said Cheema.

Revealing this in the press communiqué issued here, Cheema said the excise department has allotted 207 retail groups successfully through online auction and the whole process saw a spirited response from the stakeholders.

The finance minister attributed this success to the progressive and stakeholder-centric approach embedded in the Excise Policy 2025-26, which was designed to foster a transparent and well-regulated liquor trade.

He said the total excise revenue for the year 25-26 is set to cross ₹11,500 crore and said that the Punjab excise department’s consistent year-on-year success is a direct result of strategic policy formulation, which defines revenue expectations, establishes market routes, and streamlines supply chain management.

He said that Punjab’s dynamic excise policy ensures the availability of high-quality liquor at competitive prices, reinforcing the state’s commitment to balancing revenue growth with consumer welfare.

He commended the efforts of excise officers and officials in combating the illicit liquor trade and smuggling (both intra and inter-state). “By leveraging cutting-edge technology for monitoring and enforcement, and maintaining seamless coordination with civil and police authorities, the department has strengthened trust among stakeholders and ensured a transparent and supportive ecosystem for the liquor trade”, he added.