Conduct technical audit of thermal plants: Sharma

Haryana electricity regulatory commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Friday issued directions to conduct a technical audit of all the thermal plants under Haryana power generation corporation limited (HPGCL). Haryana electricity regulatory commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma (HT File Photo)

The HERC chairman also directed to develop a mechanism for local vendors instead of Chinese machinery for spare parts of the said plants, an official spokesperson said.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

While presiding over the 30th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of HERC the chairman further issued directions for improving efficiency through smart metering.

He said that maximum use of information technology (IT) should be made while dealing with complaints from electricity consumers.

Sharma added that complete updates should be given to the consumer from the time the complaint is filed, till the redressal. “As soon as the consumer’s complaint is registered, a message should be sent to him that action is being taken on the complaint,” said Sharma.

The HERC spokesperson said that HERC has to decide the new tariff rates for the 2024-25 fiscal and that a public hearing in this connection was held on February 8 and annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were heard.

DHBVN MD PC Meena said that they are fully committed to providing better service to the consumers and will improve their consumer service rating to provide a better and uninterrupted power supply.

The UHBVN director Ashwini Raheja said that the line losses of UHBVN have been reduced significantly and in future, they will come in single digits only.