 Conduct technical audit of thermal plants: Sharma - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Conduct technical audit of thermal plants: Sharma

Conduct technical audit of thermal plants: Sharma

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Haryana electricity regulatory commission chairman directs to make maximum use of IT in redressal of consumer complaints

Haryana electricity regulatory commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Friday issued directions to conduct a technical audit of all the thermal plants under Haryana power generation corporation limited (HPGCL).

Haryana electricity regulatory commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma (HT File Photo)
Haryana electricity regulatory commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma (HT File Photo)

The HERC chairman also directed to develop a mechanism for local vendors instead of Chinese machinery for spare parts of the said plants, an official spokesperson said.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

While presiding over the 30th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of HERC the chairman further issued directions for improving efficiency through smart metering.

He said that maximum use of information technology (IT) should be made while dealing with complaints from electricity consumers.

Sharma added that complete updates should be given to the consumer from the time the complaint is filed, till the redressal. “As soon as the consumer’s complaint is registered, a message should be sent to him that action is being taken on the complaint,” said Sharma.

The HERC spokesperson said that HERC has to decide the new tariff rates for the 2024-25 fiscal and that a public hearing in this connection was held on February 8 and annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were heard.

DHBVN MD PC Meena said that they are fully committed to providing better service to the consumers and will improve their consumer service rating to provide a better and uninterrupted power supply.

The UHBVN director Ashwini Raheja said that the line losses of UHBVN have been reduced significantly and in future, they will come in single digits only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On