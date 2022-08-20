Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Confronted for cycle theft, man stabs hotel manager in Chandigarh’s Kajheri

Confronted for cycle theft, man stabs hotel manager in Chandigarh’s Kajheri

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 03:18 AM IST

The hotel manager had confronted the man, as he appeared to be the thief who had stolen a cycle from outside the hotel a few days ago

As the hotel manager confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing the spot. (iStock)
As the hotel manager confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing the spot. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A hotel manager was injured after he was stabbed by a man whom he had confronted for stealing a cycle, police said on Friday.

The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25, works as a manager at HK Residency Hotel in Kajheri village, Chandigarh, and lives on the hotel premises.

In his complaint, he told the police that a cycle was stolen from outside the hotel a few days ago and the thief was captured in the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

ALSO READ: Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village

He said on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, one of the hotel employees told him that the thief was outside the hotel. So, he, along with the employee, went outside. Pujan alleged that as he confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing the spot.

An injured Pujan was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The paver blocks at the park near House Number 539 in Phase 1 are broken, while wild growth invites all sorts of insects and reptiles. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

    Mohali’s parks only RWAs’ babies

    Broken pathways, rusting benches and non-functional lights are what is left of the park near one kanal houses in Phase 1, the oldest phase of Mohali city. Six months ago, the municipal corporation handed over the park's charge to the One Kanal Residents' Welfare Association. But the payment of funds needed for its maintenance seems to have slipped its mind. While forgetting to pay the RWA, MC has also failed to repair the park's run-down infrastructure.

  • Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addressing the media regarding the rescue and arrests in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Kharar student freed from clutches of honey-trap gang in 48 hours

    A 20-year-old youth who was kidnapped from Kharar on Wednesday after being honey trapped was rescued from a flat in the town's Ranjit Nagar in less than 48 hours. Hailing from Ludhiana, Bhumla is a student of bachelor of engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and lives in a hostel on the university campus. His father is a manager at a private firm in Ludhiana.

  • The Dubai flight that was scheduled to leave at 5.40 pm departed from Chandigarh after a 50-minute delay. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh: Family of 3 offloaded from Dubai flight for not heeding Covid protocols

    High drama was witnessed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday after three members of a family allegedly refused to follow Covid protocols and created ruckus inside the IndiGo Airlines Dubai-bound flight (6E-55), causing nearly an hour's delay. Chandigarh International Airport chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said the family, comprising a couple and their daughter, was offloaded by the Indigo crew over the passengers unruly behaviour”.

  • The accused, Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24, in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh Police bust ‘nude video’ extortion ring, three held

    The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has unearthed an inter-state extortion racket being run by three men from Rajasthan. Those arrested were identified as Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24. Police said Mubin was a Class-12 dropout and ran a mobile shop in Kaithwara, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Rashid is studying at an ITI and also repairs mobile phones at Mubin's shop, while Ajrudin is a Class 8 dropout.

  • Commuters caught in the showers in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh, more on the way

    After cloudy skies for most part of the day, variable amounts of rain was recorded in various parts of the city on Friday. The rain brought the maximum temperature down from 34.5C on Thursday to 33.5C on Friday, but it was still 0.3 degree above normal. Chances of light to moderate rain will continue over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out