Cong corners Haryana govt amid discussion on demands for grants
The Congress MLAs put the Haryana government on the backfoot and caused uproar in the House when 45 different demands for grants on budget 2022-23 were taken up for discussion and voting towards the end of more than six-hour-long Haryana assembly sitting on Monday.
Rohtak segment MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who had moved a ‘cut motion’ against a number of demands, spearheaded the Congress’ offensive along with Neeraj Sharma (Faridabad NIT) and Aftab Ahmed (Nuh).
The three Congress MLAs had moved the most cut motions much to the discomfiture of the ruling party MLAs. Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa had a tough time maintaining order in the House as Congress MLA Batra and other party MLAs launched a piercing attack against the government.
Din prevailed in the House when deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala advised Congress MLA Batra that while speaking on a cut motion the member should be specific and stick to the point.
A section of the Congress MLAs wanted to speak despite not moving cut motion notices in advance. The Congress did not let the government pass the demands without heated arguments as other Congress MLAs also insisted to speak, saying conventions and precedents should be followed and not just rules of business of the Vidhan Sabha.
“Why are members who have not moved cut motion insisting to speak?” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked referring to Congress leader Kiran Choudhry who without moving cut motion was demanding that she should be allowed to speak.
