Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong corners Haryana govt amid discussion on demands for grants
chandigarh news

Cong corners Haryana govt amid discussion on demands for grants

The Congress MLAs put the Haryana government on the backfoot and caused uproar in the House when 45 different demands for grants on budget 2022-23 were taken up for discussion and voting towards the end of more than six-hour-long Haryana assembly sitting on Monday
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking during the state budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking during the state budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Congress MLAs put the Haryana government on the backfoot and caused uproar in the House when 45 different demands for grants on budget 2022-23 were taken up for discussion and voting towards the end of more than six-hour-long Haryana assembly sitting on Monday.

Rohtak segment MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, who had moved a ‘cut motion’ against a number of demands, spearheaded the Congress’ offensive along with Neeraj Sharma (Faridabad NIT) and Aftab Ahmed (Nuh).

The three Congress MLAs had moved the most cut motions much to the discomfiture of the ruling party MLAs. Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa had a tough time maintaining order in the House as Congress MLA Batra and other party MLAs launched a piercing attack against the government.

Din prevailed in the House when deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala advised Congress MLA Batra that while speaking on a cut motion the member should be specific and stick to the point.

A section of the Congress MLAs wanted to speak despite not moving cut motion notices in advance. The Congress did not let the government pass the demands without heated arguments as other Congress MLAs also insisted to speak, saying conventions and precedents should be followed and not just rules of business of the Vidhan Sabha.

“Why are members who have not moved cut motion insisting to speak?” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked referring to Congress leader Kiran Choudhry who without moving cut motion was demanding that she should be allowed to speak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out