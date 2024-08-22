Cong demands JPC probe into latest Hindenburg allegations

Punjab Congress held a protest here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch’s resignation and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani group after recent Hindenburg allegations. Punjab Congress held a protest here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch’s resignation and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani group after recent Hindenburg allegations. (Ht File)

The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming that she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Led by Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the protesters tried to march towards the Punjab governor’s office to hand over a memorandum but were detained by the police. The Congress leaders also tried to march towards the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office but were stopped by police.

“The latest allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and her husband are deeply concerning. Their reported involvement with offshore entities connected to Adani’s financial misconduct only adds to the urgency for a JPC investigation,” Warring stated, demanding the immediate resignation of SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book. The Adani Group has termed Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.