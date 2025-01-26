Cong, INLD slam government over law-and-order situation

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Naraingarh showed that criminals were having a free run in the state. In a statement, Hooda said that such incidents of gruesome violence in chief minister’s own area reflected badly on the state’s law and order situation. (HT File)

In a statement, Hooda said that such incidents of gruesome violence in chief minister’s own area reflected badly on the state’s law and order situation. “Criminals are now fearless, and law and order situation has collapsed,” Hooda said.

Hooda said earlier an INLD leader in Bahadurgarh and a JJP leader in Hansi were murdered in similar fashion. “More than half a dozen MLAs in the state have become victims of ransom calls. Even BJP leaders and policemen were not safe. A few months ago, miscreants killed a policeman in Karnal. Incidents like murder, loot, robbery, ransom and rape have become common,” he said.

Hooda said that the official figures of the national crime records bureau show that three or four people were murdered every day in Haryana. “Every day four to five women were raped, a dozen kidnappings and about 100 incidents of theft, robbery, dacoity and ransom take place,” Hooda said.

“The BJP has established jungle raj in Haryana. Due to this, businessmen fear investing here. Due to lack of investment, unemployment and crime rate is on an increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, INLD general secretary, Abhay Singh Chautala said that the BJP government has failed to enforce the rule of law in the state. “Shooting dead a politician in chief minister’s own backyard shows that criminals enjoy the protection of the government,” Abhay Singh alleged.