Cong, JJP slam Haryana govt for worsening law and order situation

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation in Haryana, the Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Saturday slammed the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state for being ineffective in tackling the rising incidents of extortion and firing by criminals. Former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala in a statement on Saturday alleged that the BJP government is merely engaging in rhetoric on crime control while criminals appeared to be enjoying political patronage. (HT File)

Former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala in a statement on Saturday alleged that the BJP government is merely engaging in rhetoric on crime control while criminals appeared to be enjoying political patronage. “Senior police officials should be made accountable for crime control. Strict accountability mechanisms should be enforced at the police station level, and tough action be taken against organised crime,’’ the former deputy CM said.

The JJP leader said warnings issued by the chief minister to criminals were mere media stunts. “The reality is quite different. Criminals are carrying out violent crimes in broad daylight with impunity, and ordinary citizens are living in constant fear,’’ Dushyant said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a separate statement said that firing and murders have become a part of people’s lives in Haryana. “The murder of a businessman in Jind’s Khark Ramji village is an indicator of lawlessness in the state,” Hooda said.

The former CM said that due to the failure of the BJP government in controlling extortion and hooliganism, businessmen were migrating from Haryana. “It is because of the fear of criminals that this time liquor contractors did not bid for allotment of vends,’’ Hooda said.

Highlighting two recent incidents in Jind district, JJP leader Dushyant said that the very fact that a liquor contractor was shot dead in broad daylight in Jind reflected the growing audacity of organised criminals. In another incident on the same day, two sisters were targeted in a deadly shooting, raising serious concerns about the safety of women in the state.

“The chief minister speaks in film-style dialogues, asking criminals to leave Haryana. But it is actually the businessmen and common people who are being forced to flee now,” Dushyant said.

The JJP leader pointed to a spate of recent crimes including a daylight robbery in Karnal, the murder of a young man in Faridabad, gunning down of a liquor contractor in Shahbad, molestation of a girl student in Rohtak, extortion threats in Sirsa, gang wars in Rohtak, and a series of thefts and dacoities in Hisar and Bhiwani.

“These incidents have created an atmosphere of panic across Haryana. The chief minister himself holds the home portfolio but has failed to rein in the criminals,” he said.