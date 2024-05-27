 Cong Karnal bypoll candidate hits out at fellow leaders - Hindustan Times
Cong Karnal bypoll candidate hits out at fellow leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 27, 2024 06:22 AM IST

A day after Haryana Lok Sabha elections and Karnal bypoll, Congress bypoll candidate Tarlochan Singh on Sunday accused some of his fellow party leaders of not extending support during the campaigning.

Voting was held consecutively with the Lok Sabha polls in Karnal which recorded a turnout of 57%. (HT File photo)
He was visiting the counting centre at SD Model Senior Secondary School.

“The Congress workers worked tirelessly and left no stone unturned to motivate me to contest against the chief minister. However, at least one or two were involved in back-stabbing,” Singh said.

He further said that he will write a letter to the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, apprising him of the fact and will stage a dharna, if no action is taken.

“They were involved in spreading lies. I’ve evidence to support my claim that will be kept before the high command. Even if I lose, my complaint is that they did not work for the party,” he added.

Singh is contesting against the chief minister and BJP’s state president Nayab Saini. Voting was held consecutively with the Lok Sabha polls in Karnal which recorded a turnout of 57%.

