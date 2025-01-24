Cong leaders lodge complaint with Amritsar CP, say AAP trying to buy newly elected councillors

Congress leaders including Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and former deputy chief minister OP Soni on Thursday lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police against the alleged attempts being made by the ruling AAP to buy the newly elected councillors to secure the mayor’s post. Congress leaders after meeting commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Aujla and Soni were also accompanied by former cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka, former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, city president Ashwani Kumar and former chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust Dinesh Bassi.

After meeting the CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Soni said, “Money is being offered to the councillors. Besides they are being threatened and pressurised to vote against the Congress candidate for the post of mayor.”

“Government is using the police to threaten the Congress councillors. The police are raiding their houses and establishments over petty matters. These are illegitimate and undemocratic tactics of the government. It must be stopped,” said Aujla.

In the MC elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the civic body house by winning 40 out of total 85 seats. However, it is short of the support of six councillors. Including five elected MLAs from urban segments—Amritsar Central, Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar East and Amritsar West, the total strength of MC house is 90.

To secure the majority, Congress is trying to woo the independent councillors who are eight in number. In a setback to the efforts of the Congress, six independent councillors have extended support to AAP. In the elections, it won 24 seats. With the inclusion of five MLAs and six independent councillors, its tally was 35. AAP is far behind the majority. So far, only one independent councillor has extended support to AAP.