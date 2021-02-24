Cong MLA to face trial in defamation case by IPS officer
The court of Rewari additional sessions judge has summoned former Congress’ Rai legislator Jai Tirath Dahiya to face trial in a defamation case filed by IPS office Bharti Arora, then director-principal of Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS) at Rai in Sonepat, in May 2017.
Booked under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC, Dahiya was granted bail upon furnishing the bail bonds worth ₹30,000 with one surety of the same amount. Next date of hearing is March 22.
Vivek Tanwar, special prosecutor for the complainant, said Bharti is an outstanding honest police officer. “The harm caused by Dahiya to the reputation of Bharti is irreversible. It was a deliberate attack on a public servant,” he added.
When contacted, Dahiya said he had levelled allegations against Bharti Arora on the basis of an audit report carried out by the finance department and he had apologised to her two days ago after the CAG reports gave her a clean chit.
The conflict had started in 2017 after Dahiya levelled allegations of irregularities in the purchase of sports items in the Rai sports school. Bharti Arora had served a legal notice on him, accusing him of ‘vilification and slander’ campaign against her.
