 Cong MLAs to seek Chaudhary’s expulsion from party - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Cong MLAs to seek Chaudhary’s expulsion from party

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
Jun 07, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary was miffed after the party ignored his family and announced the candidature of Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Congress MLAs from the district have decided to approach the high command for an immediate expulsion of rebel MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. The party had on April 24 suspended him for “anti-party” activities after he passed “derogatory” remarks against party’s candidate Charanjit Singh Channi (ex-chief minister), who won the Lok Sabha election from Jalandhar with a margin of 1.75 lakh votes. Chaudhary was miffed after the party ignored his family to pick Channi.

Congress MLA from Adampur, Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, said Chaudhary worked against Channi in the Phillaur constituency. “The Congress MLAs will write to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa to show Chaudhary the door from the party immediately,” Kotli said.

The MLA added that Chaudhary should resign on moral grounds and should contest by-election from Phillaur as he had no right to enjoy the MLA status. Despite Chaudhary’s rebellion, Channi won with a margin of 19,555 votes from the Phillaur assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary said they (MLAs) were free to approach anyone or write for his expulsion. He added they were no one to teach him moral values or ask him to resign voluntarily.

After the Congress announced the candidature of Channi, Vikramjit’s mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had snapped ties with the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vikramjit had also resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in April.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cong MLAs to seek Chaudhary’s expulsion from party
