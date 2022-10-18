Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong president polls: 76 of 90 Himachal delegates cast vote

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 03:44 AM IST

Around 84% turnout was recorded in the All India Congress Committee president election. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Around 84% turnout was recorded in the All India Congress Committee president election on Monday.

Seventy-six of the 90 eligible Congress delegates from Himachal Pradesh cast their vote , while 14 failed to turn up. Congress election committee head Madhusudan Mistry and election observer Deepa Das Munshi conducted the polls.

“Of the 76 delegates who turned up to vote, 10 exercised their franchise in Delhi and 66 in Shimla,” Mistry said. The leaders who cast their vote in Delhi include Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh, AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma, former MP Chander Kumar and state party general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania.

Those who failed to turn up include Harshwardhan Chauhan, Ashish Butail, BBL Butail, Satya Prakash Thakur and Chandresh Kumari.

