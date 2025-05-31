Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Cong questions ceasefire during Pathankot rally

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
May 31, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Addressing the rally, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel expressed objection to US President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire.

Congress leaders, who organised their “Jai Hind” rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the defence forces, questioned the ceasefire when Pakistan had been brought to its knees.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel (HT File)
Addressing the rally, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel expressed objection to US President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire. He recalled how Indira Gandhi stood her ground against then US President Richard Nixon in 1971 and refused to withdraw even after he deployed the Seventh Fleet in the Bay of Bengal. Gandhi broke Pakistan into two pieces, he pointed out.

He said certain questions need answers like where did the four terrorists who killed 26 people in Pahalgam vanish and how was the huge quantity of RDX brought to Pulwama in 2019.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the way the ceasefire was announced by a third country, everyone felt sad and disappointed. “When Pakistan had been brought to its knees, what was the hurry to go for the ceasefire,” he asked.

