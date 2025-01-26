Cong spent over 18 crore on interest on loan taken by previous govt: Sukhu

On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh statehood day on Saturday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is planning to create 25,000 new posts in the public sector for skilled youth. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing a gathering at the 55th Statehood Day celebrations in Baijnath on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Conveying 55th statehood day wishes to the people of Himachal during an event in Kangra’s Baijnath, he recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Himachal Pradesh’s first CM Y S Parmar in achieving statehood status.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that over 12,500 posts have been filled in the government sector and about 8,000 more will be filled in 2025.He claimed that over 42,000 jobs were provided in two years compared to 20,000 in five years under the previous BJP government.

The present Congress government has taken ₹30,080 crore loan in the past two years out of which ₹18,854 crore was spent to pay interest on loans taken by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Sukhu said, adding “Although the current government has been in power for only two years, the situation is such that loans are being taken to repay the principal and interest of previous debts. In the last two financial years, the government has taken a loan of ₹30,080 crore, out of which ₹18,854 crore, approximately 63 percent of the total, has been used to repay the principal and interest on loans taken by the previous government.”

He said during the BJP’s tenure in 2021-22, the state received a revenue deficit grant of ₹10,249 crore, which was reduced to ₹6,258 crore in 2023-24, and is expected to drop further to ₹3,257 crore in the next financial year.

Despite financial constraints, he emphasised the government’s focus on resource generation rather than dependency on loans. Giving the positive side, he said, “The current government has generated an additional ₹2,200 crore through reforms in excise, tourism, power, and mining policies, marking a first in the state’s history.”

The CM said the coming fiscal year is challenging but with the cooperation of the people of the state and blessings of deities will overcome these challenges.

During the event, Sukhu announced the upgradation of the Chadhiar sub-tehsil to a tehsil, the opening of a new public works department sub-division in Chadhiar, and the establishment of a digital library. He also announced plans for the development of Tattvani’s hot water springs and Kheer Ganga Ghat as tourist destinations with detailed planning. Additionally, a bridge over the Binwa River at Sansali-Bhatwali will be constructed on the Paprola-Baijnath bypass road.

He announced the development of grazing lands for shepherds and protection of their rights under the Forest Rights Act. “The government will resolve issues arising from developmental changes in traditional routes, promote eco-friendly sheep and goat rearing, and strengthen the Wool Federation and Wool Board”, he added.

Portal offering over 300 services launched

During the event, Sukhu launched the Him Pariwar portal, which will provide a centralised platform for accessing documents, government services and welfare schemes for all families in the state.

The portal aims to simplify and enhance transparency in availing government schemes. Through the portal, citizens can access over 300 government services from the comfort of their homes.

Kangra police station awarded

The CM also awarded Kangra police station with the National Award 2024 for its exemplary performance. The station excelled in crime control, grievance redressal, public cooperation, administrative efficiency, use of modern technology, and staff performance. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, the station in-charge, received the award from the CM.

In addition, Nurpur district police received the first rank for excellence in law enforcement and administrative efficiency, and the award was presented to SP Ashok Ratan. Kullu district secured second place, with the award handed to SP Sakshi Verma, while Kangra district was ranked third, with SP Shalini Agnihotri receiving the honour. In the tribal districts category, the Lahaul-Spiti district police won first prize. Sukhu also honoured Parade Commander Ravi Nandan and other parade commanders, as well as cultural programme participants, for their contributions.