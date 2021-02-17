Congress sweeps south Punjab, Akalis face tough fight in Bathinda

The ruling Congress is emerging as the winner in the civic body elections in south Punjab. The party is set to have its mayor in the high-stake municipal corporations (MC) of Bathinda and Abohar.

In Bathinda, the Congress has so far touched the halfway mark as counting is on for the 50 wards that went to the polls on Sunday.

The Akalis are facing a tough battle on their political bastion of Bathinda.

After a sweeping 49 seats out of 50 wards, the Congress is set to get its first mayor in Abohar, the home turf of state Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

Interestingly, the Abohar assembly segment is being represented by the lone BJP MLA, Arun Narang, but the party has been routed out as it faces a backlash in Punjab over the passage of the farm laws.

The Congress is leading in the civic bodies of Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Ferozepur districts.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been unable to win any seat in south Punjab so far.