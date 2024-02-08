Cong to bring no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt, say s Hooda

{Budget Session} Leader of Opposition Bhuinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

The assembly session will start on February 20.

CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda chaired a meeting of the party MLAs on Wednesday and said that the ruling combine has failed to improve law and order and contain corruption, unemployment and inflation. “Extortion calls are being made by criminals. Gangsters opened fire at a shop in Sampla on Wednesday morning for extorting money. After Gohana, this is the latest incident of deteriorating law and order in the state,’’ Hooda said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the law and order has completely collapsed in the state. “The criminals are fearless and the public is living in the shadow of fear,’’ Hooda said.

Congress had earlier, in March 2021, brought a motion of no confidence against the coalition government which the ruling combine sailed through comfortably, getting 55 votes out of 87 MLAs present and voting in the House.

The motion was brought amid dissension among the MLAs of the ruling alliance over the enactment of three central farm laws and the protests by the farmers.

At present, the BJP with 41 MLAs is supported by 10 MLAs of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP besides six Independents and one HLP MLA in the 90-member assembly. Congress has 30 MLAs in the House.

The former CM on Wednesday said that Congress MLAs will seek answers from the government on increasing unemployment in the state, putting Haryana youth at risk by sending them to war-torn Israel, giving priority to outsiders in recruitment, scams and the Agnipath scheme.

The party will also raise issues such as drug abuse, stoppage of scholarships for SC and BC students, condition of farmers, crop damage caused by inclement weather, compensation for damages caused by floods, discrepancies in the family identity card, and issues pertaining to minorities, he said.

On allegations of scams in Group C recruitment, Hooda said the state government must take cognisance of the complaints, as irregularities have been coming to light in recruitment.