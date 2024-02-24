Congress, AAP provoking farmers: BJP leader Saini

BJP’s state president and MP Nayab Singh Saini on Friday claimed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are provoking the farmers and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann should answer why the farmers were able to gather at the inter-state borders. BJP’s state president and MP Nayab Singh Saini on Friday claimed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are provoking the farmers and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann should answer why the farmers were able to gather at the inter-state borders. (HT File)

Saini said this while interacting with reporters after chairing a meeting of all office-bearers of Karnal Lok Sabha ahead of Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Congress has only provoked the farmers and AAP has followed suit. Neither the Congress did anything for the peasants in their 55 years of rule, nor the AAP government in Punjab. Congress is responsible for this state of affairs in the agriculture sector,” he said.

“The Punjab government should answer how many crops they purchase on MSP in comparison to their neighbouring Haryana that buys 14 other crops on MSP. Mann should also tell how the protesters were able to gather at the borders. It seems that he was provoking and protecting them along with the Congress,” he added.

Saini, a Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, also appealed to the farmer unions to resolve the issue through a dialogue.