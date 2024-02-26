 Congress blames BJP-led govt for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress blames BJP-led govt for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder

Congress blames BJP-led govt for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder

ByShriya Ganguly
Feb 26, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda cited INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s allegation that the government failed to provide Rathee with security

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder a day earlier, saying Haryana has gone from being known for development under the previous administration to having the highest crime rate now.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. (PTI)
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. (PTI)

“The manner in which cases of murder, firing, abduction, ransom, and rape are being reported from Haryana every day… the state which was under [chief minister Bhupinder Singh] Hooda-led Congress government known as the state of development is now known as the state of crime,” said Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hooda cited INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s allegation that the Haryana government failed to provide Rathee with security even after he informed them in writing that he faced threats. He referred to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and claimed Haryana has become the most dangerous state in India. Hooda blamed the BJP-led government for “Jungle Raj”.

Hooda criticised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for saying it is impossible to protect every citizen. He added when the Congress came to power in Haryana, its first target was to wipe out miscreants and gangsters. “And in our 10-year tenure, no such major crimes took place as are happening one after another now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On