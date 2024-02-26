Congress blames BJP-led govt for INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee’s murder a day earlier, saying Haryana has gone from being known for development under the previous administration to having the highest crime rate now. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. (PTI)

“The manner in which cases of murder, firing, abduction, ransom, and rape are being reported from Haryana every day… the state which was under [chief minister Bhupinder Singh] Hooda-led Congress government known as the state of development is now known as the state of crime,” said Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda.

Hooda cited INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s allegation that the Haryana government failed to provide Rathee with security even after he informed them in writing that he faced threats. He referred to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and claimed Haryana has become the most dangerous state in India. Hooda blamed the BJP-led government for “Jungle Raj”.

Hooda criticised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for saying it is impossible to protect every citizen. He added when the Congress came to power in Haryana, its first target was to wipe out miscreants and gangsters. “And in our 10-year tenure, no such major crimes took place as are happening one after another now.”